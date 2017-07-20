Cloudburst hits J-K: 3 killed, 11 injured

Three persons were killed and eleven injured due to a cloudburst in the Thatri village of Kishtwar district in Jammu on Thursday.

Police said that six houses, two shops and a private school were badly damaged due to the cloudburst that happened in the wee hours on Thursday.

Some people were still trapped in the area.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched by the Army, police and the NDRF. Helicopters of IAF were also rushed to the aid of the injured.

The cloudburst has triggered landslides in the area as a result of which the road network has got blocked.