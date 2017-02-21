Clear Tuesday in Delhi

It was a clear Tuesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.



"The sky was clear in the morning and expected to remain the same during the day. No rains were recorded anywhere," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.



Humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.



Monday's maximum temperature was 32.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.