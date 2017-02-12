Clear Sunday, visibility improves

It was a clear Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



The sunshine improved the visibility to a 1,000 meters from 700 meters on Saturday.



The humidity was 95 per cent, the weather office said.



"The day will remain clear. The wind speed in the national capital was calm, though the clear sky would lead to slight drop in temperature," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.



Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at eight degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.