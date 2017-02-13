Delhi weather: Clear Monday in city

It was a clear Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.



The humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent, the weather office said.



"It was a mainly clear sky and shallow fog is likely to occur in the morning," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.



Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at at 8.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.