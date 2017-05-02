Cleanliness campaign held in tribal area

Deputy Speaker, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday flagged off four-day special sanitation campaign under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin’ for tribal Kinnaur district at Reckong Peo.

All government institutions of the area along with the teachers and government officials are participating in this cleanliness campaign. Negi said the campaign was a great initiative and said it was important to inculcate basic cleanliness habits within the students.

The campaign includes health camps in the rural areas, highlighting the diseases spreading from insanitary conditions, issues of personal hygiene, ensuring water testing of the rural water sources, ensuring waste water drains and drinking water pipelines are laid at safe distance from each other, etc.

During the campaign, awareness would also be spread regarding the demerits of open defecation, public littering and importance of personal hygiene.