Clashes in Srinagar, police official injured

Clashes broke out here between protesting students and the police and a policeman was injured on Monday.



A station house officer (SHO) sustained a head injury during the clashes, a police official said.



Students of the S P College resorted to heavy stone pelting at the police in Maulana Azad Road area.



The students were trying to come out of the campus to block traffic on the busy road when police intervened with tear smoke shells to contain them.

During the protests clashes erupted and Suhail Ahmad, the head of the Kralkhud police station, suffered a stone hit on his head.



"The officer has been shifted to hospital for treatment," the official said.



Clashes also broke out in Magam town of Budgam district where students of a higher secondary school started pelting stones at the security forces.