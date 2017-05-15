  1. Home
  2. Cities

Clashes in Srinagar, police official injured

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    May 15, 2017 | 05:28 PM
Stone pelting

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Clashes broke out here between protesting students and the police and a policeman was injured on Monday.

A station house officer (SHO) sustained a head injury during the clashes, a police official said.

Students of the S P College resorted to heavy stone pelting at the police in Maulana Azad Road area.

The students were trying to come out of the campus to block traffic on the busy road when police intervened with tear smoke shells to contain them.

During the protests clashes erupted and Suhail Ahmad, the head of the Kralkhud police station, suffered a stone hit on his head.

"The officer has been shifted to hospital for treatment," the official said.

Clashes also broke out in Magam town of Budgam district where students of a higher secondary school started pelting stones at the security forces.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Mumbai Indians outshine Rising Pune Supergiant to qualify for the IPL 2017 final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.