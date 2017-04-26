Civic polls a beginning for Swaraj India: Yogendra Yadav

The municipal elections in Delhi were "foundational elections" for the Swaraj India Party and leaders have "zero expectations" of winning any seat, party chief Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.



"We have zero expectations. But anything we get above that is a plus for us," Yadav said on Wednesday as counting of votes for Delhi's civic polls began.



He said his party focussed on "real issues" that the people of Delhi were facing, like cleanliness, hygiene and health.



"We focussed on the issues on ground rather than talking about Kashmir or other things," Yadav said.



He said Swaraj India was the only party to put up the details of donations on its website.



Yadav also reiterated that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal should step down and the government should seek a referendum to ask people if the AAP still enjoys their mandate.



Yadav was among the co-founders of the AAP, but fell apart following differences with Kejriwal.



He founded the Swaraj India Party along with Prashant Bhushan in October 2016.