Civic engineer, 3 others booked for destroying mangroves

Four persons, including a civic engineer, have been booked for allegedly resorting to land fill and destroying mangroves in Bhayander township here, police said on Sunday.



The accused were carrying out land fill at Pelni Aghar and Babu area of the township during the last week, Inspector Rajendra Kamble said.



During the process, mangroves were destroyed which is a violation of environmental norms, he said.



Civic engineer Deepak Khambit, attached with Mira- Bhayander Municipal Corportation, contractor Prakash Kamble, driver of crane turck Santosh Nangre and its owner Vikram Shinde have been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Environment Act-1986.



No arrests have been made so far in this connection, added police.