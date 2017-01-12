Chill grips Delhi on Saturday morning

The national capital continues to be in the grip of a cold wave as on Saturday it recorded the lowest temperature of the season with the mercury dipping to 3.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, a weather official said.



"Although the sky will remain mostly clear in the morning, the afternoon may turn cloudy," said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.



Humidity at 8.30 am. was 97 per cent with visibility recorded upto 300 metres.



Friday's maximum temperature settled around 19.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below the season's average.



On Thursday the mercury dipped to two degrees Celsius at some places here but at the Safdarjung observatory (considered standard for the city), the lowest temperature recorded was at 3.4 degrees Celsius.



A total of 25 trains would arrive late in Delhi, six were rescheduled, and eight were cancelled.