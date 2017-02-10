Children in Asha Kiran Home died from hunger: Manoj Tiwari

The BJP on Friday termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the most insensitive man and alleged that the death of 11 children in the national capital's Asha Kiran Home happened due to hunger.

"Deaths of 11 children in the Rohini Asha Kiran Home were due to hunger. It was revealed in the post-mortem report," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters here during the launch of his party's "Reality Check" yatra, flagged off by Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

"He (Kejriwal) has become most insensitive. His government did not give proper funds for food at the Asha Kiran Home. I have not seen a more insensitive man," Tiwari said.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, the BJP leader said: "The chief minister should have acted with more sensitivity in the matter of Asha Kiran Home as the children there come from poor families."

Tiwari's remarks came after the death of 11 children at Asha Kiran Home centre here in the last two months.

Attacking the Delhi government for monitoring of the CCTV footages by the male members of the Centre, the BJP MP from northeast Delhi said, "What can be more shameful, that the girls who roamed naked were monitored by male members?"



Targetting Kejriwal, Tiwari said: "After the unfortunate death of the children, Kejriwal wrote to Chief Secretary to look after the Centre's matter. It has happened for the first time in the history of India that a Chief Minister has to write to the Chief Secretary."



"Is he (Kejriwal) an MP or an MLA from opposition that he is wrting to the Chief Secretary," the BJP leader asked.



Tiwari also highlighted that Asha Kiran Home has the capacity of 510 children, but 910 children were residing there. "And it won't be a surprise if the Supreme Court dismisses this government."



"The Supreme Court on December 8, 2016, ordered the state government to appoint a female observer at the Centre, but despite the orders the Delhi government didn't appoint a female observer there. This is a clear case of contempt of court's order," he alleged.



"I don't know where the court's order was thrown by the government," he said.



Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Tiwari said: "He is a killer and is going out for the treatment everytime due to the curse of those 11 children."



The BJP leader also accused the Delhi government, which wooed the people of the city with the promise to reduce power tarrif by half, and said that "according to our sources, the Delhi government will increase the poweer tariff in the city after the municipal corporation elections".



"Kejriwal ji, is it true that your government would increase the power tariff in the city after MCD elections," he asked, adding, "You came to power accusing the power companies of cheating the people of the city. But why didn't you take action against them."



"What is the deal between you and the power companies?" he asked.



The BJP leader also revealed that according to a Right to Information reply, the Delhi government paid Rs 3,478 crore in last two years as subsidies to the power companies.



"From all the misdeeds of the AAP government in the last two years, it is now proved that this government has gone a step ahead of the Congress, which championed in corruption cases," Tiwari said.



He also announced that an AAP worker, Sultan, joined the BJP on Thursday and noted Bhojpuri singer Bharat Sharma 'Vyas' would be joining the party later on Friday.