The District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, Rachna Bhagat has issued a show cause notice to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO)of Jalpaiguri, Sasmita Ghosh, in view of the alleged child trafficking case here.



The show cause notice was issued on Monday late night, Bhagat said.



"A total number of 17 children went missing and it is really hard to believe that the district child protection officer was completely unaware about it," the DM said.



When asked, Ghosh said "I have not received any such letter from the district magistrate. In case I get such a notice I will give them a proper reply."



The CID sleuths on February 18 and on February 19 arrested Chandana Chakraborty, the chairperson and Sonali Mondal, chief adoption officer of an NGO.



The two were accused of selling 17 children, in the age group of 1-14 years, to a racket at high prices in the past few months while flaunting the facade of helping needy couples to adopt babies.



They were produced in a district court and remanded to 13 days CID custody.



Earlier the CID had cracked a child trafficking racket by conducting raids in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and some other parts of the state in November last year.