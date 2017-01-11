  1. Home
Chargesheet against Rajendra Kumar on February 2

    New Delhi

    January 11, 2017

Rajendra Kumar (PHOTO: Facebook)

A court here on Wednesday set February 2 to consider the chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar and others in a corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge listed the matter for February 2.

Rajendra Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was accused of abusing his official position in awarding Delhi government contracts totalling Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Pvt Ltd.

Arrested on July 4 on charge of involvement in corruption, Rajendra Kumar was granted bail on July 26. He has denied the charges against him which mainly relate to the period before Kejriwal became the Chief Minister.

