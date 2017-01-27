Chandigarh to get better power

Chandigarh is set to have more ‘power’ in the coming one year. From electric buses to a new power station, it is set to see a rapid transformation in its power scenario.

According to the adviser to the administrator of Chandigarh, Parimal Rai, the Union Territory has been selected by the World Bank as one of the four cities for modernization of city bus services.

"Under this, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has planned to introduce

electric buses for clean fuel," Rai said in his Republic Day speech delivered on Thursday.

He also said the administration has planned to set a 220 KV inter-state Transmission system (ISTS) at Hallomajara to boost electricity supply and keep it uninterrupted for the next ten years.

“Chandigarh is a dynamic city which is a symbol of progressive and vibrant India. Even the capitol complex in Chandigarh has recently got the UNESCO world heritage status. Keeping the tag of green city up, Chandigarh has taken a lead among various solar cities of the country.This is being done to achieve broader objective to mitigate the

effect of climate change," he said.

The green cover area of the city has increased from 38.04 per cent to 40.73 per cent. Rai claimed that Chandigarh has also become a kerosene free city.

Rai said that to begin with the development under smart city project, Sector 8 of Chandigarh has been selected for its pilot project for a complete transformation.

He also mentioned about the women police station which has been already set in the city for safety of women and children.