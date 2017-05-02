Chandigarh gets 21st HIV testing center

To help truckers and migrants get easy access the testing services, State AIDS Control Society on Tuesday launched its 21t Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre in Chandigarh which would provide free confidential testing for HIV and Syphilis, in the Transport Area, Sector 26 Chandigarh.

The Centre was inaugurated by the health secretary Anurag Agarwal. He said the HIV prevalence in Chandigarh has come down to a low 0.11 per cent, far below the National prevalence of 0.27 per cent.

The Testing Centre is strategically located in an area where the “bridge” population comprising of truckers and migrants can easily access the testing services.

There are about 250 long distance trucks which visit this halt point. Truck drivers and attendants have a higher HIV positivity in Chandigarh.