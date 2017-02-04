Chandigarh aims to top Swatch Bharat Mission list

The Chandigarh administration is cleaning all dark corners of the 'City Beautiful' to top the list of Swatch Bharat Mission this year.

The administration has warned of heavy penalty to anyone found throwing garbage in the open.

The third phase of the citizens' feedback in Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) ' is due which, if goes well will fetch the city 600 marks out of 2000 .

The last day of the survey is 12 February.

To ensure proper hygiene and sanitation the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) has taken on itself to clean 484 back lanes of the city.

The MCC has itself set into action and has kept target for itself to make the back lanes which fall under its jurisdiction garbage free.

To make the cleanliness drive transparent and interactive, lists of back lanes in Chandigarh and name of the supervisor who will be incharge of the individual lanes has been put on the website of MCC.

For this purpose 25 teams each consisting of 4 to 5 persons, both from engineering wing as well as health department have been formed.

In case the back lanes are not being cleaned to satisfaction and as per schedule, the concerned supervisor may be contacted by the residents.

In the third phase of Swachh Survekshan Chandigarh residents will be able to give their feedback through phone.

For this purpose a missed call should be given on the toll free number-1969.

In response, the caller will receive a call in which the brand ambassador of the Swachh Survekashan Amitabh Bachchan will give introductory remarks.

They will be followed by six multiple choice questions through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Educating the residents on the occasion B Purushartha commissioner of MCC urged the residents to download the 'Swachhta App' on their mobiles.