Chambal Expressway proposed in Madhya Pradesh

A 300-km-long Chambal Expressway, connecting Madhya Pradesh with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, will be constructed through the ravines of Chambal region, an official said here today.

The decision to construct the six-lane expressway was taken in a meeting held between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Thursday, a Public Relations department official said here.

“After his meeting with the Union minister, the chief minister informed that a 300-km-long, six-lane Chambal expressway is proposed in Madhya Pradesh. The right-of-way (a type of easement granted or reserved over the land for transportation purposes) for this expressway will be 100 metre,” the official added.

He said 2500 hectares of land will be acquired for this project, out of which nearly 50 per cent of the land is owned by the state government.

“Chambal Expressway will be constructed from the greenfield alignment through the ravines and along the banks of Chambal river,” he added.

The expressway would start from the state highway (SH) no. 6 at Pali and will connect to Uttar Pradesh on the national highway 92 (Bhongaon-Gwalior), the official said.

The expressway will cross national highway 3 (Mumbai-Agra) before passing through various areas in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“This expressway will benefit Bhind, Morena, Sheopur and Chambal areas of Madhya Pradesh. The expressway will connect Madhya Pradesh with Rajasthan at one end and to Uttar Pradesh on the other,” the official said without elaborating the exact location where the expressway will connect to Rajasthan.

He said the details about the cost of the project and other related aspects are not available immediately.

The official informed that the chief minister also discussed about the proposed 1265-km-long, six-lane Narmada Expressway during his meeting.

Narmada Expressway is a proposed eight-lane expressway in the state, which will connect the historic towns of Amarkantak in the eastern end of Madhya Pradesh and Alirajpur in the western end of Madhya Pradesh along side of Narmada river.

The official said the CM also expressed his concern about incomplete works of several national highways, passing through Madhya Pradesh.

“The Union minister has assured the chief minister that problems of incomplete works would be addressed. The CM also discussed about the problems hampering the construction of national highways including Rewa-Allahabad, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Satna-Bamitha, Indore-Edlabad and Rewa-Sidhi,” he added