Chakmas urge Mizoram CM to stop discrimination

Alleging racial discrimination against their community in higher education policies in Mizoram, the All India Chakma Social Forum (AICSF) urged Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Saturday to address the issue on a priority basis.

The AICSF said the Mizoram government has amended laws which reserve 100 per cent of the higher technical education seats in the state for Zo-ethnic (Mizo) people.

The laws from 2015 and 2016 divided the Scheduled Tribes of Mizoram into two -- "Zo-ethnic people" (Category I) and "non-Zo-ethnic people" (Category II), said Paritosh Chakma, Secretary General of AICSF in a statement.

Paritosh Chakma, who has been fighting racial discrimination against the community for years, said that several other non-Zo communities -- Kuki, Mara, Man, Mikri, Nagas and Synteng tribes were also facing similar discrimination in Mizoram.

The AICSF urged the Mizoram government to repeal the racist acts like Mizoram Amendment Rules 2016.

According to AICSF, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) ratified by India defines racial discrimination as "any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin.

The AICSF stated that it would raise the issue of racial discrimination against non-Zo ethnic people of Mizoram with the UN Special Rapporteur Against Racial Discrimination Mutuma Ruteere and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.