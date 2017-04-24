Chakmas, Hajongs can't get ST status: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has said Chakma and Hajong communities cannot be granted Schuduled Tribe status in Aunachal Pradesh.

“The issue of Chakma and Hajong is very sensitive and we cannot grant them Schedule Tribe status in Arunachal Pradesh. I have also filed an affidavit in Supreme Court on the matter” the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

On the issue he would do his best in his capacity at the central level, Rijiju said at the two-day state executive meeting of the BJP here yesterday.

On the Assam-Arunachal boundary issues, Rijiju said that he had already written to the ministry concerned and chief ministers of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh should come forward with an amicable solution.

He also said that the construction of a four-lane NH-415 would soon be a reality and for that the central government had already assured to provide an extra package, a party release said here on Friday.

