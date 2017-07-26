Centre to issue coin on MGR, says Panneerselvam

The Centre has decided to issue a commemorative coin on AIADMK founder and late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran coinciding with his birth centenary based on a request made by him in January when he was heading the government, rebel leader O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday.

Panneerselvam said he, as the then Chief Minister in January, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to issue the coin and a special postal stamp on MGR, as Ramachandran was fondly addressed by his supporters commemorating his birth centenary being celebrated this year.

“Heeding my request, the Union Finance Ministry has sent me a letter on July 17 saying the central government has decided to issue a commemorative coin on the occasion of the birth centenary of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader-MGR),” he said in a statement here.

The former Chief Minister, heading the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction, also thanked Modi for the Centre's decision in this regard.

Resonding to Panneerselvam's letter, the Central government had in January itself accepted to issue the special stamp.

Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran, who founded the AIADMK in 1972, was Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987.

Seeking the issue of the coin and a special postage stamp, Panneerselvam had told Modi that Ramachandran was an “inspirational figure” remembered for his “magnanimity, generosity, commanding leadership and determination to fight for the legitimate rights of the states.”

He had said it would be a 'fitting tribute' to honour the Bharat Ratna recipient with a coin and stamp on the occasion.

The six-month long centenary celebrations of MGR was inaugurated by Panneerselvam's successor K Palaniswami on June 30 in Madurai during which a series of events will be held.

The events will culminate in a “grand celebration” scheduled in Chennai in January next year.