Centre removes restrictions on international roaming in Northeast

In what might provide a major boost to trade and tourism in the state, the central government on Saturday has removed restrictions on international roaming in the Northeast and directed Licensed Service Providers to provide the facility to foreign subscribers.



Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha had conveyed this to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a letter, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here said.



Sonowal had earlier written to Sinha in March to remove restrictions on international roaming in Assam and the northeast. The Chief Minister mentioned that foreign tourists as well as the businessmen visiting the region had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the restrictions on international roaming.



This also discouraged foreign tourists from visiting the region in large numbers dissuaded foreign investors as well.



While welcoming the move, Sonowal expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister and hoped that the decision would give a major fillip to the development initiatives of the state government.

