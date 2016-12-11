Central, Manipur governments take cognizance of UNC demands

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Friday said the central and Manipur governments have taken cognizance of their demands, urging them to withdraw the ongoing economic blockade in the state.

The UNC -- which has imposed the economic blockade since November 1, 2016 over the creation of seven new districts carved out from Naga inhabited areas, said the final decision on the economic blockade would be taken after a thorough discussion with the rest of its members in Manipur.

"The Manipur government as well as the central government have taken cognizance of their demands. We will talk to the other members in Manipur about the economic blockade," said a senior UNC leader on the condition of anonymity.

The central government, Manipur government and the UNC held tripartite talks on Friday over the ongoing economic blockade which has crippled normal life in the state.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Satyender Garg, Joint Secretary, North East at the Home Ministry.

Tension has been simmering in Manipur due to the economic blockade called by the UNC in the state, which has existed for almost three months now over the creation of new districts in Manipur from Naga inhabited areas. National Highways 37 and 2 have been badly affected due to the blockade.

The Election Commission has set March 4 and 8 for the state assembly polls.

Although the blockade started on November 1 when the state government was planning to create new districts by bifurcating the existing Naga-dominated areas, it intensified after the government ignored the agitation and went ahead to declare Jirbam as a full-fledged district.

The state government also created new districts of Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.