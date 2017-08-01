CBI to submit Gudia case report in HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would submit the status report on Gudia gangrape-murder case on Wednesday.

Sources said the CBI officials have completed their investigations at the spot in Kotkhai and the teams are now camping in Shimla to discuss the field reports with evidences gathered in the case. The CBI officials have also sent the DNA and other forensic evidence for testing at Delhi and the reports are likely to provide crucial evidence in nabbing the real culprits.

So far, the CBI had questioned five accused in the case and they have now been sent to judicial custody. Some locals along with Gudia’s friends, teachers and students of the school where she was studying were also questioned.

“As there is no concrete evidence to link the accused with ghastly crime, the officials are now banking on forensic evidence to crack the case,” sources added.

In addition to the DNA samples of arrested, accused, the CBI sleuths have also sent DNA samples of six suspects for testing at Delhi lab.

In another development, the forensic report of state FSL lab indicated the victim’s body was left in open after gangrape and murder as flies and maggots were found on her body which had started to decompose.

The exact crime spot, however, is yet not clear. Though the CBI is not relying on the report and had the viscera and DNA samples for re-examination at its laboratory at its headquarters in Delhi.

The forensic report had revealed the Class X student had died on 4 July, the day she had gone missing while returning home from school. The report of the state FSl lab is likely to be presented before the court.

It is worthwhile to mention here that HP Police had arrested six accused in the case and one of them, Suraj, a Nepalese national was killed in police custody. CBI had taken the five accused into custody and all the accused had been sent to judicial custody as CBI had completed their interrogation in the case.

Sixteen-year-old Gudia had gone missing after school hours on 4 July. Her body was recovered from the woods on 6 July, with autopsy report revealing that she was gang-raped and strangulated to death later.