CBI takes over investigation in Gudia gangrape-murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday took over investigation in Gudia gangrape-cum-murder case and reportedly visited the crime scene in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

Sources said that the CBI officials reached Shimla on Thursday, took over the investigation from HP Police and visited the scene of crime at Kotkhai in Shimla district.

“The CBI sleuths also visited the family of the victim and recorded their statements in the case,” sources added.

Simultaneously, a Police team under Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Soumya Sambasivan along with the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur visited Kotkhai area to dispel the anger among locals.

“We visited Kotkhai today as part of confidence building measure among locals and they have been assured of free and fair probe in the case,” Soumya Sambasivan told The Statesman.

Soumya said they also inspected Kotkhai Police Station that was ransacked by locals on 19 July after one of the accused in the case, Suraj was allegedly murdered by main accused, Rajender Singh alias Raju

“As we have to re-establish the Police Station, inspection of the Police Station was done and it would be made functional soon,” she said.

The Shimla SP along with a Police team will also met the family members of the victim and assured them of fair investigations.

Meanwhile, in another development in the case, the autopsy report of the co-accused in the case had revealed that he had died to head injuries.

The Nepalese national Suraj was allegedly murdered by Raju after a scuffle over the statements made to the Police by the former. Raju had allegedly smashed the head of Suraj on the floor, resulting in his death reportedly due to excessive bleeding.

Raju and Suraj along with three other accomplices were arrested by the Police on 13 July, claiming that the five had gangraped and later killed the Class X student after offering her lift.