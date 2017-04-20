  1. Home
CBI swoops down on Mumbai IT Commissioner, 6 others for graft

  IANS

    Mumbai

    May 3, 2017 | 12:24 PM
The CBI raided the residences of an Income Tax Commissioner and at least six other senior officials here on Wednesday morning, official sources said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team recovered large amounts of cash, investment details and other incriminating documents from their homes in south Mumbai and other places, the sources added.

The accused shall be placed under arrest for corruption and related charges even as further investigations were underway.

However, top IT officials in the city remained incommunicado about the details of the CBI action which commenced early on Wednesday.
 

