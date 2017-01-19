CBI scared of Manish Sisodia, says Arvind Kejriwal

A day after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to probe irregularities in the 'Talk to AK' campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the agency is scared of the Deputy CM.

"Today (Thursday) Manish (Sisodia) kept waiting for the CBI, but it did not turn up. Till now people used to fear CBI, but it is for the first time when CBI is fearing someone," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry against Sisodia and some unnamed state government officials to probe alleged irregularities in the 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The campaign was Kejriwal's interactive session with public, in which people could reach out to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader through social media.

Responding to the CBI's probe against him, Sisodia told reporters that the entire country knows why this action is being taken.

"After we said that we will send Punjab's drug lord Bikram Majithia to jail, they (BJP) filed a CBI case against me," Sisodia said.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no political future left.

"They (BJP) are rattled as they are not winning Uttar Pradesh elections, while we are winning Punjab and Goa and that is why they are doing just anything in frustration," Sisodia said.

"Modiji maidan me aaiye, aapko bhi pata lagega aapne kisse panga liya hai (Modiji come to the battle ground, then you will come to know whom you are messing with)," Sisodia challenged.