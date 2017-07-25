CBI re-examines body of Nepali national killed in Police custody

A team of CBI officials, along with doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday re-examined body of Nepalese national, Suraj, who was murdered inside police custody, allegedly by Rajender Singh alias Raju, another accused in Gudia gangrape and murder case.

Sources said re-examination of Suraj’s body reportedly continued for five hours at Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital here. The autopsy was conducted on 19 July at the same hospital.

There were apprehensions that the Nepalese national was tortured inside Police custody and was allegedly murdered by Raju as he was revealing details regarding the crime.

Suraj, in his statement to the police, reportedly blaming Raju for gangrape and murder which led to scuffle between them on the intervening night of 18-19 July, resulting in his death.

Another CBI team on Tuesday visited Kotkhai area and questioned the maternal uncles of Gudia. “Her uncle who had discovered the body was taken to crime scene by CBI sleuths and the officials tried to recreate the crime scene with his help,” sources said, adding the entire crime scene was photographed.

A CBI team also visited the State Forensic Lab at Junga to examine the evidence including viscera and DNA samples.

“The CBI might re-examine these evidences to find out more clues in the case which could lead to the arrest of real culprits in the case,” sources added.

The forensic report had revealed that the 16-year-old girl was not given sedatives by the accused. However, no evidence related to the crime was found from her clothes.

The CBI officials are now trying to identify the exact crime scene where the Class X student was gangraped and murdered. The Police officials had earlier claimed that the minor girl was gangraped and murdered a few metres away from the spot, however, the theory didn’t go well with locals as the crime would have been easily noticed at spot mentioned by the Police in their probe.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the 16-year-old girl had gone missing on 4 July while she was returning home from school and her body was found two days later in the forest.

Police had claimed that she was offered a lift by the alleged main accused Rajender alias Raju, who along with four other associates took her to a secluded place where they allegedly gangraped her and later smothered her to death.

There were injury and bite marks on her back and her limbs were broken by the accused. The autopsy had revealed that she was sexually assaulted and sodomised even after her death.

Six persons were arrested by Police in the case, however, amid public outrage alleging shoddy investigations in the gangrape and murder case, the case was referred to CBI for investigation.