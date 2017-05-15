CBI questions ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Manesar land deals

The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for over nine hours in connection with his alleged involvement in a 400-acre land deal at Manesar in Haryana.

Hooda, who was recently quizzed by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula in Haryana, reached at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here in the morning and was questioned till late evening.

"Hooda presented himself before the investigators around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 7.45 p.m. in connection with Manesar land scam," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during August 27, 2004 to August 24, 2007.

It is alleged that in this process, initially, the Haryana government had issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act for acquisition of land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township at villages in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula in Gurgaon.

After that, all the land had allegedly been grabbed from the land owners by private builders under the threat of acquisition at meagre rates, the CBI had said after registration of the case.