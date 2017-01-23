CBI gets Centre's nod to prosecute Rajendra Kumar

In a major development to the graft case involving Rajendra Kumar, former principal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday gave sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for prosecution of Kumar.

The CBI had earlier approached the Home Ministry, seeking sanction to prosecute Kumar, who was arrested by it earlier this year on corruption charges.

The CBI is leant to have claimed that they have sufficient material evidence to chargesheet Kumar and others. Among them are reportedly audio recordings that the CBI claims to have seized from Kumar’s computer during raids last year.

Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, along with eight others and his front company - Endeavour Systems Private Ltd ESPL) – were charged by the CBI for allegedly running a 'systematic' information technology-related corruption scandal worth Rs.57 crore for nearly nine years from 2007 to 2015 in which he and his accomplices received a bribe of Rs.3.3 crore.

Kumar was charged with cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI claimed that due to corruption by Kumar and his associates, the government exchequer suffered a loss of Rs.12 crore.