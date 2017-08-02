CBI files status report in Gudia gangrape-murder case in Himachal HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed the status report in the ‘Gudia’ gangrape-murder case in Himachal Pradesh High Court in a ‘sealed cover’.

The Division Bench of Himachal High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma asked the CBI to file a fresh status report in the court on 17 August.

The CBI sought three months’ time for investigation, citing it a sensitive case. The plea of the central agency was, however, opposed by the state, with Advocate General Shrawan Dogra contending that there was so much public pressure on the issue and the CBI should move fast in the case.

The Gudia case investigation was handed over to the CBI on state government’s plea on 19 July. The government was almost forced to refer the case to CBI in the wake of public outburst against the state police on the issue.

Sixteen-year-old Gudia had gone missing after school hours on 4 July from Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Her body was found in the woods near her school in Kotkhai on 6 July. The autopsy report confirmed rape and strangulation.

The state police had made six arrests in the case on 12 and 13 July, out of which one of the accused, a Nepalese, was later killed in police lockup allegedly by another accused on 19 July, leading to public outrage against the state police.