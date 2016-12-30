CBI carries out searches at Jain's OSD's office

In what could be called a troubled year ender for Delhi government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's OSD's office.

The CBI had registered an FIR on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as officer on special duty (OSD) to Jain.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint received from Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary Vigilance KS Meena.

The vigilance department has claimed Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available.