CBI arrests Delhi Police officer for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.17,000 from a businessman to get his water tanker, impounded in a case, released, it said on Friday.

The CBI team laid a trap and arrested Rahul Kumar - who was deputed at west Delhi's Mundka police station - red-handed while accepting the bribe on Thursday.

"The Delhi Police sub-inspector was demanding Rs.25,000 from the complainant to release his water tanker which was impounded by him in another case. He later agreed to receive the initial amount of Rs.17,000. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The officer said the raiding team also searched the residence of the sub-inspector and recovered some incriminating documents.