CBI arrests central excise officer in bribery case

The CBI has arrested an assistant commissioner (central excise), Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs.1.25 crore to settle an Enforcement Directorate case against the complainant.



The case related to an assurance given by Assistant Commissioner Ashok Nayak to favourably decide the case against the complainant, CBI sources said on Monday.

Nayak allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.15 crore to settle the matter but the complainant told him that he would be handing over the money in instalments, they said.

The agency arrested Nayak while he was allegedly receiving Rs.1.25 crore as an instalment of the bribe money, the sources added.