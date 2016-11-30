Cashless transactions to boost economy, end corruption

State BJP President, Satpal Singh Satti on Monday said the system of cashless transactions would boost economy and end corruption in the country.

Satti said the demonetization would not only end the menace of black money in the country but it would also put a curb on fake currency rackets. “This would result in increased funding for developmental schemes concerning general public by Central government,” he said.

The state BJP Chief welcomed the move of Governor Acharya Devvrat for cashless society in the state and said Himachal is one of the leading state in the country in internet usage. “Himachal government should launch initiatives for cashless transaction and should make Micro ATMs, POS and card swapping machines tax free,” he said.

In addition, the government should honour businessmen in private sector who had adopted cashless system, he said.

Satti said every government should be encouraged to adopt the cashless system. He called upon the party workers to spread awareness on cashless transaction among general public to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts a success.