Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wished the people of Punjab and elsewhere a very happy Lohri and Makar Sakranti, saying these Punjabi festivals would usher in a new era in the state’s progress.

Amarinder expressed the hope that these festivals, which celebrate a new harvest season for Punjab, will bring in prosperity to the farming community, which has been facing serious problems in recent times and whose uplift will lead to the state’s much-needed development.