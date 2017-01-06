Captain Amarinder vows to expose Badals in Nabha, Fazilka jail cases

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said he would expose and punish the Badals in the Nabha jail break case and the Fazilka sub-jail episode.

Addressing a press conference here, Amarinder said that the Fazilka incident had exposed the nexus between the Badals and the criminals in the state, which was in the grip of total lawlessness, with as many as 52 armed gangs on the loose, as per the DGP’s own admission.

Jakhar, who earlier went to submit a memorandum on the issue on behalf of Amarinder and the party to the state chief electoral officer VK Singh, said, “The Badal government was still influencing the probe into the incident and was soft peddling the case.”

“The police were trying to save the culprits by distorting facts and were lying that the meeting was held in the superintendent’s office,” he added.