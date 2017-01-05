Captain Amarinder greets people on Parkash Utsav

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday greeted Sikhs around the world on the auspicious occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

In his Parkash Utsav message, Captain Amarinder said the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh continue to inspire millions of people, while the Khalsa installed by him remains, till today, the torchbearer of the executive, military and civil authority in the Sikh community.

Captain Amarinder, who offered prayers at the holy Takht Shri Patna Sahib - the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh - earlier this week, said the devotion of Sikhs to the 10th Guru underlines his sustained importance in the Sikh philosophy.