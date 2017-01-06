Captain Amarinder dares Kejriwal to fight him on any seat

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday challenged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to fight him in the coming Assembly elections and said he is ready to take on and defeat Kejriwal from any constituency in the state.

“It will be the first time in the history of Army that a Capt will beat a General,” Captain said.

Capt was interacting with the media at a press conference to announce the joining of former Akali minister Ranjit Singh Balian, along with family members, as well as a large number of AAP workers and others.

Capt denied that the delay in distributing tickets would impact the campaigning of the Punjab Congress candidates, and added that there was enough time for the polls as scheduled for February.

“Tickets could not be announced six months before the elections as decided at the Jaipur session of the party,” he added.

He said that the final list of the candidates is likely to be released on January 9.

Responding to a question on dissidence in the Punjab Congress, he said that tickets could not possibly be given to all deserving prospects but the party is working hard to bring the dissidents around.

He said that after coming to power he will accommodate all those who voluntarily opted to be out of the race and are extending support to the official candidates.