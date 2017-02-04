Captain Amarinder confident of clean sweep across Punjab

Dubbing these assembly polls as a vote for stability versus communalism and radicalism, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday cast his vote in Patiala, exuding confidence of a clean sweep in the elections across the entire state, including the Malwa region, which poll pundits had been propping up as an AAP stronghold.

Voters in his hometown of Patiala rushed to welcome Captain Amarinder, as he arrived with his family at the Govt College for Women to exercise his franchise, with the promise of ushering in the much-needed new dawn (navan savera) in the state.

From the elderly to the youth, men and women crowded around the Congress candidate from Patiala Urban to shower their love and wishes on the chief ministerial candidate, pinning their hopes on his leadership to steer Punjab through the abyss of darkness in which they had been living for the past 10 years under the Akali regime.

For many of the voters, it was a moment to be cherished, which they were quick to capture by getting themselves clicked with Captain Amarinder, in whom they clearly saw the next chief minister and `messiah’ of Punjab.