Captain Amarinder concerned over unabated sacrilege incidents

Expressing grave concern over the latest incident of religious sacrilege in the state, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the police to crack down heavily on anti-social elements while urging the people to maintain peace and harmony at all costs.

Referring to the reported defilement of the Sikh religious text in Amritsar, Amarinder called upon the district police to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book without delay in order to prevent aggravation of the tension sparked off by the incident.

The growing incidence of desecration in the state is a cause of serious distress and a sign of the increasing polarisation on communal lines, which the Badal-led Akalis had tried to fan in the run-up to assembly polls in a desperate, though unsuccessful, bid to consolidate the electorate in their favour, Amarinder said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Congress chief ministerial candidate reiterated his pre-poll promise to throw behind the bars every single person found involved in all such incidents, beginning with the Bargari sacrilege of 2015, which had led to two innocent people being killed in unprovoked police firing.

Amarinder vowed that, once elected, he would ensure that not a single person found implicated in such cases is spared. He promised to take stringent action against anyone found guilty of involvement, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Parkash Singh Badal, who is known to have manipulated religious sentiment for political gains even on earlier occasions.