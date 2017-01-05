Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a 21-point agenda for the welfare of the defence personnel in the state.

Establishment of an ESM Cell and a separate department for ex-servicemen as Guardians of Governance (GoG) are among the key initiatives announced by Captain Amarinder as part of the agenda, which is included in the party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections.

The agenda reiterates the party’s commitment to the correct implementation of OROP as per the Koshiari Committee Report 2013. The party has has also expressed its commitment to support the inclusion of pay parity between the defence forces and class A civil services and remove anomalies of the 7th Pay Commission.