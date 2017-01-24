Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has promised to free the SGPC from the Badal stranglehold to prevent the growing abuse of religion and sacrilegious incidents in the state.

Addressing a public rally at Budhlada on Tuesday, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president also cornered AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over reports of his brother-in-law being probed in a corruption case involving fake bills by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), saying this showed the true colours of the party leadership.

AAP was playing with the emotions of the people of Punjab with their façade of honesty and clean governance promise, but the people would not be taken in by such pretenses, said Captain Amarinder. The people had already rejected AAP, said the PPPC chief, referring to a letter being circulated on the social media in which senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has reportedly written to Kejriwal, asking him to reduce his electioneering in Punjab and allow local leaders to take over. Though Sanjay Singh subsequently denied the letter, Captain Amarinder later told some mediapersons that the negative intelligence reports on AAP's poll prospects in Punjab, referred to in the letter, appeared to be true, going by the ground realities.