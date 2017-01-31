Capt promises free treatment for cancer patients

Punjab Congress president and chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh has announced free treatment for cancer victims in Punjab, while promising a permanent solution to the problem of cancer-causing pollution in the Malwa region of the state.

Captain Amarinder was addressing public rallies in Faridkot and Jaito, which lie in the cancer belt of the state and have been suffering from growing incidence of the cancer and other diseases as a result of the apathy of the Badal government, which failed to address the problem during their 10-year rule.

In Faridkot, flanked by Congress candidate Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Captain Amarinder said the people of the region were suffering from the double whammy of losing their loved ones to cancer and having to struggle to meet the heavy costs of treatment.