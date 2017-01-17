Capt Amarinder rules out any alliance

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ruled out an alliance with any party, asserting that the Congress would sweep the assembly elections with 2/3rds majority.

Dismissing as ridiculous the charges leveled by Arvind Kejriwal that he had decided to contest Lambi, which in any case was part of Patiala estate till 1930, to help Parkash Singh Badal, Captain Amarinder said the AAP leader was talking through his head without a rational thought in his mind.

First he said I should fight Badal and now he says I’m helping the chief minister by contesting against him, said Captain Amarinder, describing Kejriwal’s statements as ludicrous and making it clear that his decision to contest Lambi was not in response to any perceived or real challenge from Kejriwal but was motivated only by his desire to save the people of Punjab from the Badals.

Lashing out at Kejriwal for his baseless allegations against the Congress, Captain Amarinder asked how the Akalis and the Congress could be in collusion, as alleged by the AAP leader, when they were out to defeat each other in the polls.