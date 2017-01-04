Capt Amarinder hails single-phase poll plan announced for Punjab

Welcoming the single-phase poll plan and the imposition of the Code of Conduct by the Election Commission in the state, Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder expressed the confidence that the party would win more than 70 seats to emerge the clear winner in the Assembly polls, scheduled for Feb 4.

Dismissing any competition from either the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Captain Amarinder described drugs, corruption and the misgovernance of the Badal government as the key issues in these polls, which he said would be determined by the anti-incumbency factor against the Badals and the total collapse of AAP as a movement that had earlier inspired people.