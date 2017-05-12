Capt Amarinder bats for consensus to solve SYL canal issue

Pushing for a consensual resolution to the SYL dispute, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday called for co-ordination between the stake-holder states and the Government of India (GoI) to find a feasible solution based on internationally accepted riparian principles.

Addressing the 28th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC), the Punjab CM also sought the Centre’s help in supplementing the state’s efforts to check cross-border smuggling of drugs, which his government was committed to eliminating.

Referring to the border-state status of Punjab, Captain Amarinder once again reiterated his demand for Central government concessions, on the lines of what is being given to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand. This, he said, was necessary to provide a level playing field to Punjab.

Though he did not make a direct reference to SYL, Captain Amarinder reiterated his demand for re-assessment and re-determination of the availability of surface waters in the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. Pointing out that Punjab was suffering an ecological crisis because of depletion of ground water, he urged the Centre to take expert advice on how to make reliable estimates of future flows in these rivers.

On the drug menace in Punjab, the CM said the should step up vigil to check cross-border smuggling. He also underlined the need for better inter-state co-ordination to check smuggling.

CM also called for effective plugging of pilferage of narcotic substances from areas where they are being cultivated legally for pharmaceutical and related purposes.

Lamenting the growing trend of centralisation of authority, the Chief Minister called for greater operational freedom to states and availability of more funds for their primary development.