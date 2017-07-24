Capt Amarinder asks Markfed to buy potatoes for mid-day meal

In order to help out the distressed potato farmers of Punjab, chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has directed Markfed to immediately procure 300 tonnes of potatoes for school mid-day meals.

The CM has asked Marked, Asia’s largest marketing cooperative federation, to purchase the potatoes on `no profit no loss’ basis to bail out the potato growers from the crisis they were facing as a result of the low prices of the commodity prevailing across the state.

The agriculture department has already issued an advisory to the Departments of Education and Jails for optimum utilisation of potatoes in the mid-day meal scheme and for the consumption of jail inmates for rich nourishment besides other government institutions, which would also boost the sale of potatoes in the state.

A spokesperson of the CM's office (CMO) said Captain Amarinder had also directed state agencies such as Marked and Punjab Agro to formulate a comprehensive strategy to provide marketing support to potato growers in terms of remunerative prices and other facilities.