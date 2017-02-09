Campaigning for second phase of UP polls ends

Mega-rallies by star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi brought down the curtains on the campaigning for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday.

Officially, the campaigning concluded at 5 pm for the 67 state assembly seats spread over 11 districts which will go to polls on Wednesday. The first phase was held on February 11.

The 11 districts going to the polls in the second phase are Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Sambhal, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Amroha, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Budayun.

In the high-stake elections, in this phase much is at stake for both the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) is solely banking on PM Modi's popularity who has been successfully attracting impressive gatherings at all his public addresses.

On Monday too, he held a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, where he accused the BSP, SP and Congress of failing to fulfill the people’s expectations.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed five rallies, while Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati too chipped in for their candidates on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting.

