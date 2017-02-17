Cabinet expansion triggers crisis

Expansion of her cabinet on Friday by inducting one more minister from the PDP quota has created crisis for Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as her trusted minister Basharat Bukhari resigned in protest against having been assigned the insignificant portfolio of horticulture.

Bukhari was so far holding the important portfolio of revenue, relief and rehabilitation that was taken away from him following induction of Altaf Bukhari as minister for education.

The portfolios among the ministers belonging to the PDP were shuffled due to induction of the new minister. Portfolios of the ministers from the BJP were not touched in the exercise.

PDP leaders refused to confirm resignation of the high-profile Basharat Bukhari and said that the matter would be resolved.

Another trusted minister Naeem Akhtar has been shifted from the education to the PWD.

Earlier in the afternoon Governor NN Vohra administered the oath of office to Altaf Bukhari.

The portfolios of Basharat Bukhari were allocated to Abdul Rehman Veeri who was considered the right hand of Mufti Sayeed, father of Mehbooba, thereby triggering the crisis of resignation by her minister.