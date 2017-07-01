Cabinet approves amendment to enable GST in Kashmir

In order to pave the way for applicability of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in Jammu and Kashmir, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for amendment of the Constitution Order, 1954 by way of the Constitution Amendment Order, 2017.



The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"The approval paves the way for applicability of Goods and Services Tax regime in the State of Jammu & Kashmir," said an official statement.



"The Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2017 has already been notified in Gazette of India on July 6, 2017 after the assent of the President," it added.