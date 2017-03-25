Burglar turns Samaritan in native village, held

A 27-year-old burglar who used to organise health camps for the poor with the money he stole was arrested from Bihar.

He was identified as Irfan, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar. Police have also arrested a receiver of stolen property named Dharmender (30).

Police said the accused was arrested on the basis of information that he is in his native village, Jogia Khera in Sitamarhi.

Police said during investigation of a case they found that a native of Sitamarhi was committing burglaries in south east Delhi.

"The police team deployed their sources in Sitamarhi, identified the whereabouts of the burglar and verified that the accused who was involved in several thefts in Delhi-NCR is leading a luxurious life in his native village," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Romil Baaniya said the accused had a larger than life image in his native place. He would often fund health camps for the poor in his village. "The accused Irfan was used to spending money in bars and clubs in Mumbai and Delhi. In one bar in Delhi, he offered to give 10,000 rupees to hear a song of his choice," said the DCP.

He said Irfan had the latest cars and fashionable clothes. He has a girlfriend who is an actress in Bhojpuri films. Pictures on social media reveal the lavish lifestyle of the burglar.

"He claims to have committed burglaries in UP and Punjab as well. Further interrogation is on to connect him with more cases," Baaniya added.

He used to roam about posh colonies of Delhi and NCR at night. If he found a locked house, he would break open the door and windows and steal valuables. Irfan disclosed that he always remained barefooted while committing thefts in houses and was generally alone.